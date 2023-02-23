Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Hemlock Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue, police said in a press release.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the motive and circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation, and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 757-727-6111 oot the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

