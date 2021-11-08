Man, woman arrested in connection to Portsmouth armed robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — Police have arrested two people wanted in connection to a Portsmouth armed robbery.

On October 19, around 5:26 p.m., a man attempted to rob someone outside of a business located near the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard. He was also accompanied by a woman.

Police identified the suspects as, 34-year-old Ian Michael Wade and 29-year-old Deidre Diane Jaynes.

On Saturday, Virginia Beach Police became aware that Wade and Jaynes were in a motel room located near the 5100 block of Shore Drive.

VBPD officers confirmed the information and the VBPD SWAT and Crime Suppression Squad took them both into custody along with their vehicle.

Later, Portsmouth Police Detectives responded to the scene and conducted a search warrant at the motel.

Wade is charged with Armed Robbery, Felony Robbery, Conspiracy, Use of a Firearm, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Jaynes is charged with Armed Robbery, Felony Robbery, and Conspiracy.

They say additional charges are pending. Wade also had an outstanding warrant out of Chesapeake.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

