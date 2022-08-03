Man, woman convicted of role in Norfolk meth operation

NORFOLK, Va. - A man and a woman were convicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, 61-year-old Vicente Andres and 51-year-old Margaret Sutton were convicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, opening drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of firearms in relation to drug trafficking crimes, and being convicted felons in possession of firearms.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, they operated a meth house on Danwood Drive where they say they stored and sold meth and marijuana imported from Central California. Officials also say they possessed firearms too.

A search warrant was executed on April 21, 2021. It resulted in the recovery of about 10 pounds of pure meth, 10 pounds of marijuana, 3 firearms, and currency from the illegal sale of narcotics.

According to the evidence presented, Andres had used the premises as a base of his meth operations for several years, and that Sutton joined his meth operation in early 2021.

They both face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life in prison on the drug and gun charges when sentenced on December 15.