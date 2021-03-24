Menu

Man, woman found dead in Newport News

News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
NN 1000 North Green Drive double homicide (March 23)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 14:20:06-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting after a man and a woman were found dead in the 1100 block of North Green Drive Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received a call for a shooting in the area around 6:39 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead on scene.

The department says evidence was recovered at the scene, but did not elaborate. They are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

