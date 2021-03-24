Man, woman found dead in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting after a man and a woman were found dead in the 1100 block of North Green Drive Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received a call for a shooting in the area around 6:39 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead on scene.

The department says evidence was recovered at the scene, but did not elaborate. They are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

