Man, woman injured in 2 separate shootings in Portsmouth; police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman injured Friday night.

The call for the first shooting came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 800 block of 7th Street for a report of a gunshot victim and arrived on scene to find a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital treatment for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police responded to a second shooting, this time in the 600 block of Dunedin Road, at 10:03 p.m. Officers arrived on scene to find a woman who had been shot; her injuries are also said to be non-life-threatening. At the time of publication, she has not been taken to any area hospitals but will be if she so chooses treatment.

There is no further information.

