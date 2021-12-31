Man killed, woman injured in Newport News double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Officers responded to a shooting incident that happened Thursday night in the 1200 block of 32nd Street.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call about gunshots and two victims were found outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said a male was originally taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries but he was later pronounced dead. A female was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims’ ages are unknown at this time, and the circumstances of this incident remain under police investigation. There is no possible suspect information at this time.

Anyone that has informaiton for police should call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

