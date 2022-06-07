Man, woman killed in early morning house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A man and a woman were killed in a house fire in the 00 block of Enscore Court early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at 3:44 a.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Both victims were found dead inside the home.

Officials say the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious. The cause is still under investigation.

