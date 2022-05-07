Man, woman sentenced to more than 23 years combined for intending to distribute 14,000 fentanyl tablets in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. - Two Virginia Beach residents were sentenced to prison for possessing and intending to distribute 14,000 tablets of fentanyl in Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Marcus Hughes and 30-year-old Deshowna Corprew were pulled over for a traffic stop after exiting the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. When police searched their vehicle, they discovered 14,000 fentanyl tablets, one kilogram of cocaine and a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

The pair was returning from Rhode Island, where they picked up the drugs from the source of supply.

Two children were also in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

The pair was charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Hughes was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Corprew was sentenced to 44 months in prison.