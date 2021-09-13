Man, woman seriously injured in Suffolk crash involving Postal Service truck

SUFFOLK, Va. - Crews responded to a crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck on Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the scene where a Postal Service truck and an SUV crashed.

Emergency Communications got a call about the incident at 12:18 p.m. and responded to the 4200 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460.

Officials said Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel extricated a man and provided emergency medical assessment and treatment prior to him before being airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital with serious injuries. An adult female also received emergency medical assessment and treatment and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of serious injuries.

The portion of the roadway in the area was closed for a period of time as the vehicles and the contents from the U.S. Postal Service truck were removed from the roadway. It was later reopened.

Images from the scene showed contents from the Postal Service truck scattered across the roadway.

The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing, police said.