Manatees spotted in Virginia Beach area

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 26, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Multiple manatees were recently spotted around the Virginia Beach area.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center warns people that if they happen to encounter a manatee, they are to keep their distance and not feed or offer it water.

Human interaction with these animals is discouraged. The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center wants to avoid having manatees associate humans with anything a manatee may want or need.

If possible, make note of any unique markings that can be seen on the animal from a safe distance, preferably from shore. Share these notes with the Stranding Response Team. Photos and videos are welcomed.

Manatees cannot survive in the Hampton Roads area, but are regularly observed when the water is warm.

Any sighting of a manatee should be reported to the Stranding Response Team at (757) 385-7575.

