Mandatory overtime on rise for firefighters in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Mandatory overtime has become the norm for firefighters in Hampton Roads and across the country.

Firefighters in Norfolk told News 3 the work is critical and meaningful.

"For most of us I would say it's not a job, it's a calling," said Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Glen Williams. "That's why we're here. We love the job."

Each day Norfolk Fire has roughly 115 personnel working. But then there's injuries, sickness and deployments. That's when voluntary overtime comes in.

"Once [voluntary overtime] is depleted . . . and we still have vacancies, the people in those positions are asked to stay," said Williams.

More and more often, Williams said, the crews are logging mandatory overtime.

"As far as I know, pretty much every city in Hampton Roads is dealing with the same issue. I would even say this is a nation-wide issue," said Williams.

Virginia Beach firefighters agree. In Virginia Beach staff report there are 25 vacancies in the field and 35 people on leave.

Mandatory holdover hours have risen in Virginia Beach from roughly 2,000 in 2020 to more than 12,000 this year.

"Typically in the past it wasn't something we used on a regular basis, but it's become very routine that if you're on the mandatory list you're going to get held over," said Amy Valdez, deputy chief of services, Virginia Beach Fire Department. "We have minimum staffing for a reason. There are critical tasks to be done whether it be a medical emergency or a fire."

Personal time is the first thing firefighters sacrifice when mandatory overtime increases.

"You can imagine being here for 24 hours and when you get off shift in the morning, you're excited to go home to see your friends and family and your children and you're being told you can't go home. You're needed to stay another 12 hours," said Williams.

"And you need that mental break, you need that emotional support from your family and your family needs you there," added Valdez.

"But what is the impact to public safety? Are call times taking longer? Are people dealing with tired firefighters?" News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked Williams.

"Absolutely not. There is no impact to the citizens here of the city. That is one thing we made sure of. That's the reason for the mandatory overtime," said Williams. "The impact is basically on the personnel. We have a policy that we won't ride any of our trucks short."

Norfolk and Virginia Beach staff said they follow policies to prevent fatigue and keep trucks fully staffed.

"We have minimal staffing levels and typically we have a safety staffing factor so if there's a truck that has a four-person minimum it will have five members assigned. But through retirements and the hiring freeze during COVID we lost some of that safety factor," explained Valdez.

Factors for the strain include retirements, hiring freezes, pay, and, as Williams added, a shift in resignation patterns.

"The younger generation is more transient. They aren't staying in a position as long. They're here three to five years and then look for their next adventure," said Williams. "It's creating voids in our staffing we weren't used to in the past."

While the extra hours can provide firefighters with some added income, the departments are looking to add employees to reduce overall mandatory overtime.

Virginia Beach has its next recruitment event in December. Norfolk's is in January.