Manhunt for 2 armed people underway in Pasquotank Co., shelter-in-place issued

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway for two people who deputies describe as “armed and dangerous” in Pasquotank County.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 11, deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle near Main St. Ext. in Elizabeth City, according to Sheriff Tommy Wooten. He said this resulted in a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, one of the two people in the vehicle “shot out of the window at the pursuing deputy with a rifle,” said Sheriff Wooten. He said the deputy was not injured.

Wooten says the vehicle stopped “at a wooded area near the Foxhaven subdivision.” After stopping the vehicle, the two people fled into the woods on foot. The Sheriff’s Office has since determined that the vehicle was stolen.

The two subjects are still at large. The Sheriff’s Office said the following regarding the situation:

Currently at this time, a shelter in place message has been issued due to the manhunt under way to locate the two subjects. People are encouraged to stay inside, as the subjects are considered armed and dangerous.

Wooten says multiple agencies are working with the Sheriff’s Office on the matter, including Camden County Sheriff’s Office, The Elizabeth City Police Department, NC Wildlife, NC State Highway Patrol, and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management.

