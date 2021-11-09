Man's body located after fall into Virginia Beach lake

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After two searches the body of a person who fell into a body of water in the 700 block of Lake Edward Drive has been recovered.

On November 6 around 2 p.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications (VBECCS) received a report that a man had possibly fallen into the water and had not resurfaced.

Google Maps shows Lake Edward in the vicinity of the location police responded to.

When crews arrived they were told the individual had entered the lake hours earlier at approximately 10:45 a.m. Police, Fire, and EMS deployed with marine resources to scan the water. Searches were directed along the shoreline as well as a physical search of the water by using side scan sonar. Recovery efforts were eventually suspended due to inclement weather, police said.

A second search was conducted on November 7 by members of the VBEMS, VBFD and VBPD Special Operations Bureau to include the Dive Team and Aviation Squad who utilized drone technology. Crews again combed the shoreline, utilized rescue boats, and divers physically entered the water attempting to locate the missing man to no avail.

On the evening of November 8, a body surfaced, was recovered an has been identified as 28-year-old Marvin Enrique Fuenez Garay.

Police said there is no suspicion of foul play and this case remains under active investigation.