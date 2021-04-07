Man's body pulled from river near Hampton Yacht Club; death investigation underway

HAMPTON, Va. - A death investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from the Hampton River Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:38 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a body found in the river near the Hampton Yacht Club. The Hampton Police Division’s Homeland Security Unit and the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue’s Marine Unit also responded to the scene.

The man's body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his official cause of death.

Officials still don't know the identity of the victim. Investigators are working to determine that and notify his next of kin.

There is no further information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) . Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

