Manteo man charged with 2 counts of death by drug distribution after 2 people found dead in Roanoke Island home

DARE Co., N.C. - A Manteo man was charged with two counts of death by drug distribution after two people were found dead in a Roanoke Island home in September.

According to police, on September 13, 2021, 29-year-old Rachel Lee Cockerham and 32-year-old George Hebert Bowman, Jr. were discovered dead.

Tyrique Lazara Wise, who was in custody for other charges, was officially charged with two counts of death by distribution and one count of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance on November 17, 2021.

Wise received a $750,000 secured bond in connection with the charges.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office said it worked alongside the District Attorney's Office in regards to this case.