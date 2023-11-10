Many Hampton Road businesses offer deals for Veterans Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Saturday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day

The day technically marks the end of world war one, however, it is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military

Sports Virginia Beach baseball facility to hold Veterans Day hit-a-thon Marc Davis

Swinging for Soldiers: Area baseball facility to hold Veterans Day

And many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend:



Denney’s- Veterans get a free grand slam breakfast, on friday until noon

Dunkin’ Donuts- Veterans get a free doughnut on Saturday

Krispy Creme- Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on Saturday

Wendy’s- Veterans get a free breakfast combo on Saturday

I-HOP- Veterans get free pancakes or pancake combo until 7 p.m. on Saturday

Applebees- Veterans get a free meal when dining-in on Saturday

Lowe’s- The first 150 veteran customers get a free collectible pin on Saturday

Virginia Zoo- free train rides on the all-new electric Virginia Zoo Express and special discounts in the Gift Shop and African Village Restaurant on Saturday

For most of the deals, you do need to show a valid military ID.