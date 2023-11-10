Many Hampton Road businesses offer deals for Veterans Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Saturday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day
The day technically marks the end of world war one, however, it is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military
Sports
Virginia Beach baseball facility to hold Veterans Day hit-a-thon
10:27 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Swinging for Soldiers: Area baseball facility to hold Veterans Day
And many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend:
- Denney’s- Veterans get a free grand slam breakfast, on friday until noon
- Dunkin’ Donuts- Veterans get a free doughnut on Saturday
- Krispy Creme- Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on Saturday
- Wendy’s- Veterans get a free breakfast combo on Saturday
- I-HOP- Veterans get free pancakes or pancake combo until 7 p.m. on Saturday
- Applebees- Veterans get a free meal when dining-in on Saturday
- Lowe’s- The first 150 veteran customers get a free collectible pin on Saturday
- Virginia Zoo- free train rides on the all-new electric Virginia Zoo Express and special discounts in the Gift Shop and African Village Restaurant on Saturday
For most of the deals, you do need to show a valid military ID.