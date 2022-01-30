Many people itching to get out took in all the snow at Chesapeake City Park

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The City of Chesapeake missed the brunt of the storm.

Crews have been staying on top of clearing the snow from city roads, and the sunshine that was popping through the clouds all day helped to melt some of it.

A bird’s eye view of the white stuff blanketed Chesapeake for miles.

On the ground, snow-covered trees lined the streets of Oak Brooke neighborhood.

“Oh, I like it. I like all of it - makes one nice weekend,” said Paul Moran, who’s lived in the neighborhood for seven years.

By Saturday morning, the storm had passed, and folks were brushing off cars and shoveling driveways.

The heavy, wet snow that fell overnight was much different from the light and fluffy snow that rolled through Hampton Roads last weekend.

“It’s heavier; it’s bigger,” said Longinus Anozie of Chesapeake. “Falling last week, bigger than this.”

Over at Chesapeake City Park, the kiddos and pups braved the bitter cold temps and brutal winds to have a little fun.

“We are sledding, and we’re having a snowball fight,” said 7-year-old Luca Reimold.

Emma Dembowiak, 6, and her parents were having a snowball fight.

“I threw the most snowballs at my mommy and daddy,” said Dembowiak.

Even the young at heart made the most of the blustery, winter day. About a dozen men dressed up in medieval attire while Live Action Role Playing, also known as LARPing.

Meantime, others are just ready for the snow to melt.

“It’s pretty for a couple hours,” said Loretta Shanks of Chesapeake. “Then, I’m ready for sunshine and get to the beach.”

