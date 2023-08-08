Watch Now
Many Verizon users in Virginia, including Hampton Roads, are without service. Here’s why.

Charles Krupa/AP
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 13:29:50-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Are you a Verizon user wondering why you can’t make calls? It’s not just you: Verizon confirmed to us that users in the Commonwealth, including in Hampton Roads, are experiencing service outages.

The service disruption came after an excavation crew accidentally cut fiber optic cables used for cell sites, including ones in the Hampton Roads area, a spokesperson said.

Verizon says its engineers are working on fixing the fiber and getting service back up for users. Some Hampton Roads residents, including some of us here at News 3 in Norfolk, have their service restored.

If you're still without service, Verizon recommends enabling Wi-Fi calling in the meantime.

More information on Verizon Wi-Fi calling can be found here.

Stay with News 3 for updates on Verizon service.

