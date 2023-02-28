'Marijuana deal gone bad' in Virginia Beach results in 3 arrests: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was wounded in a shooting that stemmed from a drug deal, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The department says a call about the shooting, which occurred near 28th and Atlantic Ave, came in around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. When initially sharing details about the incident, VBPD said a victim was taken to the hospital.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate has since tweeted an update, describing the incident as a “marijuana deal gone bad.”

Chief Neudigate said the seller “was shot with his own gun after the buyer(s) grabbed it from him before they fled with the drugs he was trafficking.”

He said three people were arrested for their involvement in the incident, including a 26-year-old male, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female.

