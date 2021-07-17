Marine Police search for missing man on Pamunkey River in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. - The Virginia Marine Police is conducting a search and rescue for a missing man on the Pamunkey River.

Around 10:37 a.m., Marine Police received a call for 37-year-old man who was swimming in the water next to his boat.

Persons on board the boat saw the man swept away by the current and threw a life ring. As they attempted to move the boat closer, those on board lost sight of him and contacted authorities.

The Virginia Marine Police, United States Coast Guard, Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia State Police, New Kent Sheriff’s Office, New Kent Police Department, James City County Fire Department, West Point Fire Department, West Point Police Department responded and deployed resources in this on-going search and rescue.

This is a developing story.

