Mary J. Blige to bring 'Good Morning Gorgeous' tour to Hampton Coliseum in October

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton, get ready to say, "good morning, gorgeous." R&B superstar Mary J. Blige is bringing her tour to the Hampton Coliseum in October.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul will make a stop at the Coliseum on Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. in support of her latest album, "Good Morning Gorgeous," which was released before her performance in this year's Super Bowl halftime show. The title track celebrating self-love sat atop the R&B radio chart for nine weeks.

The Grammy winning legend is also bringing her fellow R&B songbirds Ella Mai, who dropped her latest album, "Heart On My Sleeve" in May, and Queen Naija along for the ride. Both made an appearance at Blige's "Strength of a Woman" festival in Atlanta during Mother's Day weekend.

Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous" tour will make stops in the following cities:

Saturday, 9/17 - Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, 9/18 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Wednesday, 9/21 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center

Thursday, 9/22 - Philadelphia, Penn. - Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, 9/24 - Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena (Not listed - Queen Naija)

Sunday, 9/25 - Chicago - United Center

Wednesday, 9/28 - Birmingham, Ala. - Legacy Center at BJCC

Thursday, 9/29 - Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, 10/1 - Houston - Toyota Center

Sunday, 10/2 - Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)

Thursday, 10/6 - Oakland, Calif. - Oakland Arena (Not listed - QN or EM)

Saturday, 10/8 - Las Vegas - Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday, 10/9 - Los Angeles - Kia Forum (Not listed - QN)

Wednesday, 10/12 - St. Louis - Enterprise Center

Saturday, 10/15 - New Orleans - Smoothie King Center

Sunday, 10/16 - Memphis, Tenn. - FedEx Forum

Wednesday, 10/19 - Cleveland - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thursday, 10/20 - Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center

Saturday, 10/22 - Hampton, Va. - Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, 10/23 - Newark, N.J. Prudential Center

Wednesday, 10/26 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, 10/27 - Cincinnati - Heritage Bank Center

Saturday, 10/29 - Atlantic City, N.J. - Boardwalk Hall



If you're an American Express Card Member, you can purchase tickets now through Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

Get your tickets here.