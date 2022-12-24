Maryland man cited by police after TSA detects 2 axes labeled 'death' and 'twin' in carry-on bag at airport

A Maryland man was cited by police after attempting to bring two axes in his carry-on bag at the airport.

According to TSA officials, the two axes were concealed in the lining of his bag at Reagan airport.

They said the man said he was going to an axe-throwing tournament, for the reason it was found in his bag.

Officials say each ax has its name on its handle. One labeled "death" and the other labeled "twin."

