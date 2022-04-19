Masks no longer required on HRT buses or in facilities

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads Transit announced that it will relax its mask mandate.

On Tuesday, HRT said that it will relax its mask mandate and allow customers the option of wearing a face mask while riding on public transit services or while walking through HRT facilities.

The decision came after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Monday that it would no longer enforce wearing a mask on public transportation and transportation hubs.

“While we recognize that COVID remains a concern to our communities, the rates of infection have declined sufficiently that we are comfortable with the TSA’s guidance giving our customers the option of not wearing a mask,” said William Harrell, President, and CEO of HRT.

HRT officials say customers are welcome to wear masks if they like, but it's not required.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.




