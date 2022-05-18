Mass shooting suspect accused of killing 3 women, shooting 5 in Norfolk, to appear in court

NORFOLK, Va. – The man accused of shooting five women, killing three of them, in Norfolk’s Young Terrace community last November, is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Ziontay Palmer faces three counts of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, among other charges.

Norfolk Police said Ziontay Palmer, who was 19 years old at the time, is responsible for killing Nicole Lovewine, 45; her partner Detra Brown, 42; and their neighbor Sara Costine, 44.

A 39 and 19-year-old woman were wounded. The teen’s mother, Nicole Lovewine, was a bystander who was shot and killed as she tried to protect her daughter from the gunfire.

