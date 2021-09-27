Massive fireball falls from sky in North Carolina, NASA says

A massive fireball fell from the sky in North Carolina on September 24, according to NASA Metor Watch.

The group posted on social media saying around 7:40 p.m., there were many reports of at least five fireballs seen in the sky.

NASA said an "analysis of these accounts showed the meteor skimmed the coast of North Carolina, becoming visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune, moving northeast at 32,000 miles per hour. It disintegrated 28 miles above Morehead City, after traveling 26 miles through Earth’s upper atmosphere."

NASA went on to say the trajectory was uncertain since all the observers were located to the west of the fireball.

CBS News said The American Meteor Society shared the video below. It was taken September 24 from the porch of a home in Rowland Pond, North Carolina. It shows a massive fireball falling from the sky.