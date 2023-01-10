Massive hiring push: Newport News desparate to fill nearly 800 city jobs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The City of Newport News is fully operational when 3,000 jobs are filled, but right now they're operating at just 75% of that.

Director of Human Resources Allison Dichoso said the city currently has 550 full-time positions vacant, plus 200 part-time positions.

Dichoso said the city is on a massive hiring push.

If these positions aren't filled, you could experience longer wait times for services and adjusted hours.

“It could impact services but we have to be prepared for that, and that’s why we are really trying now,” said Dichoso.

The city offers referral bonuses, training, and competitive benefits. Qualifications start at a GED and work their way up, giving people with every skill level an opportunity.

“We have a real need for skilled trades, our waterworks, those folks in field positions, we also have a lot of IT positions that we need to fill as well as administrative, we have the gamete," said Dichoso.

One of the divisions in desperate need of workers is Waterworks.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult, the position is getting harder and harder to fill, we’re willing to accept on an entry-level and train anybody for these positions,” said Brian Slater, a utilities coordinator.

Slater told News 3 the city is a great place to work, especially for growing in a career

“There’s the ability to make a living here, move up the ladder and make a good life for yourself here,” said Slater.

If you're interested in applying to work for the City of Newport News or if you want to browse the open positions, click here.