Master Firefighter Jessie Clark named VBFD's 2021 Firefighter of the Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department named Master Firefighter Jessie Clark its 2021 Firefighter of the Year.

According to a release from the department, Clark, who has served since 2008, was awarded the title for his dedication, leadership and service to the department.

Firefighter of the Year is awarded to a firefighter that embraces and demonstrates the department’s core values:

Service - Professional and trained workforce, providing for other before self.

Caring - Using empathy and sympathy for addressing situations.

Honesty - Just behavior principled in intention and actions.

Trust - Reliance on the department and individuals following our core values.

Integrity - Moral and ethical conduct at all times

The VBFD said Clark has been assigned to Station 19, Station 2, Station 7 and most recently Resource Management, where he became a department purchaser and a certified forklift operator while taking courses to help himself and others improve their skills.

“MFF Clark is most deserving of this distinguished award," Fire Chief Dave Hutcheson said. "He is selfless, self-motivated, and humble. He puts the needs of the team and mission before himself.”

Clark's peers called him a "model firefighter" with a positive attitude, and said Clark is a role model for young firefighters and officers.