Mathews Co. man charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing parents

MATHEWS Co., Va. - A Mathews County man accused of stabbing his parents to death had an arraignment in court Wednesday.

According to the Mathews County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, June 8th, deputies received a report of a family of three missing from the New Point area of Mathews County. Family had not seen or heard from Adam or Melissa Moore or their son Jonathan Moore since Monday, June 6th; Adam Moore's vehicle was also missing from his residence.

Deputies did not see anything unusual during an initial welfare check, but after several more calls for concern, deputies entered the residence with help from the family's landlord. Blood was visible on the floor upon entry, and as deputies searched the home, they found the bodies of Adam and Melissa Moore inside the home's locked master bedroom.

According to court documents, a second locked bedroom was believed to be Jonathan Moore's room, but he was not found in the home.

A witness told deputies that they were with Jonathan at the Moore residence on Monday night until 11 p.m., when he allegedly had an argument with his parents. The witness also said Jonathan Moore had a "significant" amount of alcohol and drugs in his system at the time.

Investigators obtained warrants charging 24-year-old Jonathan Moore with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a knife in commission of a felony. He was arrested in Lynchburg on Thursday, June 9th, after he allegedly called multiple friends and family saying he received a hand injury and was in Lynchburg getting treatment for his hand.

Jonathan Moore is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

His next court date will be a preliminary hearing on September 7th.