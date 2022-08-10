Mathews High School cancels football season due to lack of players

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. - Mathews High School's football season has been officially canceled.

Mathews High School Athletic Department announced Wednesday that they are canceling their football season due to not having enough players to field a team.

The department says all players who came out for the team were notified Tuesday and all of the opponents on their schedule were also notified.

"We realize that this decision eliminates an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete. However, we did not make this decision lightly," they stated.

They say they searched every avenue possible to find a path for a healthy season, but their numbers were not there. The decision was made with athletes' safety and the well-being of their coaching staff in mind.

According to the athletics department, they will focus their attention during this school year on creating interest in the football program and doing everything in their power to resume football next fall.