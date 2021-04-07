Matriarch behind Bergey's Breadbasket in Chesapeake dies on Easter Sunday

CHESAPEAKE, VA - Crowds line up eager to get inside Bergey's Breadbasket in Chesapeake Wednesday morning.

"We are now in the 4th generation of Bergey's in the operation," said Harold Bergey.

While it appears to be business as usual, there is a somber tone on the expansive farm, petting zoo, and deli.

"She was 93-years-old and went out on Resurrection Day, that's not a bad choice," said Harold Bergey.

Harold, one of seven children, lost his mother -- Mary Bergey Easter Sunday, the matriarch of the family.

"She led the way for us," he said.

Bergey's Dairy Farm opened in 1933, the recipes here for the famous bread, pies, and more, all from Mary's Amish upbringing. A fan favorite: her cinnamon rolls.

"In the months before she passed away she had a line about rolls she said, 'I used to make them now I eat them, and she had one everyday,'" Harold says.

Aunt Mary, as she was known, was a lover of music.

"She was a walking hymn book," Harold said.

She also loved playing the guitar and practicing her Mennonite faith and of course her very large but tight knit family.

The legacy of Mary Bergey now lives on inside this nearly 90-year-old institution, her spirit inside every loaf of bread, pie, roll, and ice cream.

"We plan to carry on the best we can," said Harold.

