McAuliffe seeks dismissal of GOP lawsuit over paperwork

FILE - This July 15, 2021 file photo shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Governor, Terry McAuliffe, right, and US Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., during a tour of Norfolk State University Thursday July 15, 2021, in Norfolk, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe is asking a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Republicans that seeks to remove him from the ballot in this year’s closely watched race for governor over an alleged paperwork error.

In a filing Friday evening, attorneys for the former governor now running for a second term against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin said the suit was based on a “legal lie.”

The complaint filed earlier this week by the Republican Party of Virginia argues McAuliffe should be disqualified because his signature was missing from a form declaring his candidacy. McAuliffe argues the signature was not required.

