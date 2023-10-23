Watch Now
McCloud, Black lead unbeaten James Madison to 41-13 win over Georgia Southern

Mike Kropf/AP
James Madison's Phoenix Sproles (0) and Zach Horton (44) celebrate after a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 23, 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes, Kaelon Black scored three times and unbeaten James Madison avenged a tough loss from last season with a 41-13 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

The Dukes (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) were unbeaten and ranked No. 25 last year when they lost to the Eagles 45-38 on a late touchdown.

McCloud threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt and a 10-yarder to Black in the first quarter and Camden Wise added a pair of field goals for a 20-6 halftime lead. In a 21-point third quarter, McCloud threw a second TD pass to Black, who added a 20-yard rushing score.

Davis Brin was 31-of-52 passing for 271 yards and two of the Bulldogs' three interceptions, one of those picks made by Chauncey Logan, who had a game-leading 11 tackles.

The Eagles (4-2, 1-1) ran for just 64 yards against the nation's top rushing defense, which came in giving up only 38.6 yards per game on the ground.

JMU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Georgia Southern that went back to 1986.

