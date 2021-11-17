Watch
News

Actions

McDonald’s McMuffin is 63 cents for one day only, app exclusive

items.[0].image.alt
JOHN HAYES/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**FILE**Herb Peterson, the creator of the Egg McMuffin, shows off his invention in this April 1997 file photo, at one of his McDonald's franchises in Santa Barbara, Calif. Peterson, 89, died in Santa Barbara on Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Hayes/file)
Herb Peterson
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 10:35:08-05

McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic McMuffin with a throwback price of 63 cents.

The anniversary price is only available for one day, Thursday, Nov. 18, during breakfast hours to customers using the app.

“The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since,” said Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications.

McDonald’s is encouraging its customers to celebrate the longevity of the McMuffin with special “hacks” that consumers use to keep the breakfast sandwich fresh.

“From adding a McChicken patty and syrup for a DIY take on chicken & waffles, to swapping the English Muffins for two Hash Browns…the ways to mix it up are endless,” said a McDonald’s press release.

You can get this app exclusive one day only anniversary deal at participating McDonald’s locations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks