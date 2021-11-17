McDonald’s McMuffin is 63 cents for one day only, app exclusive

McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic McMuffin with a throwback price of 63 cents.

The anniversary price is only available for one day, Thursday, Nov. 18, during breakfast hours to customers using the app.

“The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since,” said Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications.

McDonald’s is encouraging its customers to celebrate the longevity of the McMuffin with special “hacks” that consumers use to keep the breakfast sandwich fresh.

“From adding a McChicken patty and syrup for a DIY take on chicken & waffles, to swapping the English Muffins for two Hash Browns…the ways to mix it up are endless,” said a McDonald’s press release.

You can get this app exclusive one day only anniversary deal at participating McDonald’s locations.