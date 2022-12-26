McDonald's tests automated location, first of its kind, that could change fast food industry

McDonald's says it is testing a new mostly-automated restaurant.

The location is in the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex in Fort Worth, Texas. Machines do nearly everything there, from taking orders to delivering food.

"When you step inside the test restaurant concept, you’ll notice it’s considerably smaller than a traditional McDonald’s restaurant in the U.S. Why? The features – inside and outside – are geared toward customers who are planning to dine at home or on the go," McDonald's said in a release.

"Inside the restaurant, there’s a delivery pick-up room for couriers to retrieve orders quickly and conveniently. There are also kiosks, where customers can place their orders to go, and a pick-up shelf for orders. Outside the restaurant, there are several parking spaces dedicated to curbside order pick-up, as well as designated parking spaces for delivery drivers."

The streamlined design will hopefully allow human employees to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, according to the release.