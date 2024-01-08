Meat trays sold at Sam's Club recalled over Salmonella concerns

A meat tray is being recalled over Salmonella concerns.

Health officials say at least two dozen people in 14 states have gotten sick after eating a "Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler," pictured below.

U.S. Department of Agriculture

The products may be contaminated with salmonella and they've sent at least five people to the hospital, officials say.

The meat trays are sold at some Sam’s Club stores. The recalled products have a best-by date of April 27.

The CDC says you should check your refrigerator for the products and either return them or throw them away.

Public health officials are investigating the incident.

For more details on the recall, click here.