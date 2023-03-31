Medicaid reenrollment: About 351k Virginians will lose eligibility soon

Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in the coming months, and the loss of coverage is expected to impact nearly 350,000 people in Virginia.

Virginia’s Department of Medicaid Assistant Services estimates that approximately 351,000 individuals will lose Medicaid eligibility during a year-long unwinding process.

The Federal Public Health Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic ended on January 31, 2022. This means that your Medicaid coverage will be affected if you do not reapply or complete enrollment by April 1, 2023.

Nearly 85 million people nationwide are covered by government-funded Medicaid, which focuses on people with low incomes.

At the start of the pandemic, the federal government prohibited states from kicking people off Medicaid if they were no longer eligible. That ban ends this spring, and many people on Medicaid will be introduced to this so-called redetermination process for the first time.

Federal officials estimate that more than 8 million people will lose eligibility and leave Medicaid mainly because their incomes have changed.

We have a team taking a deeper dive into Medicaid coverage statewide, and how Virginians losing Medicaid eligibility will be impacted. Stay with News 3 for updates.