Medical cannabis dispensary opens in Suffolk

Posted at 6:05 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 18:05:21-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk medical cannabis dispensary will have its grand opening on Thursday.

Cannabist Suffolk is now serving registered medical patients at 1238 Holland Road, according to a press release. This dispensary is the sixth of 12 planned stores to open in Virginia as part of Columbia Care Inc.'s retail expansion in the state.

The store offers products like flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and concentrates and carries Columbia Care brands including Classix, gLeaf, Hedy, and Seed & Strain, according to a press release.

The grand opening is Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

