Medical manufacturing facility opens in Norfolk, will create 284 jobs

NORFOLK, Va. — PRINCO, LLC announced a new 80,000 square-foot facility is ready to open off of Village Avenue.

The facility represents a more than $23 million investment and will help create 284 jobs, officials said.

Gov. Youngkin, Mayor Kenny Alexander, and company leaders cut the ribbon on the facility on Wednesday afternoon.

The facility will produce incontinence pads.

"Today is an exciting example of watching collaboration at the heart of that innovation bring home manufacturing to bring manufacturing that was in Asia, was specifically in China back to the United States back to Virginia," said Youngkin.

Youngkin's visit came a day after former President Trump faced a judge in New York on 34 felony charges.

"I expressed my frustration last week that we've got bipartisan recogntion that this is very political," Youngkin told reporters after the event.

"I would like for all this to stop. I'm a little disappointed that we're spending national attention on something that really does appear to be manufactured. We've got far more important things to worry about," he added.

Youngkin continues to come to the area for jobs announcements.

News 3 asked him if there are any updates on a timeline to announce a potential run for president in 2024.

"My update is that in 2023 on April the fifth, today, I'm 100-percent focused on Virginia," he said. "This is such an important moment for us this was a very successful legislative session. I still have a budget that I have to negotiate."

Lawmakers will return to Richmond this month to consider bills he amended or vetoed.

They have until the end of June to pass a budget.