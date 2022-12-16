Medical van with patient inside struck by vehicle in Sussex County; 1 charged

SUSSEX Co., Va. - A medical transport van traveling with a patient inside was struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

The crash took place around 8:13 a.m., on Route 460 at Route 604, in Sussex County, when a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, traveling westbound, drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck a medical transport van head-on, according to Virginia State Police.

The medical vehicle was transporting one patient and a 6-year-old child.

Stephen Ray Batten, of Petersburg, who was the driver of the Chevrolet, was transported with non-life threatening injuries, and charged with; driving with no operator's license, no seatbelt, and reckless driving/failure to maintain control.

Neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, VSP confirmed.

The driver and passengers of the transport van were uninjured.

There are no further details to release at this time.

