VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association is welcoming an important new ambassador.

Winson, the full-blooded French Bulldog, is the association's new chief people officer.

In addition, Winston is blind, so this role will help him be more social and learn how to deal with different smells and sounds.

The association said Winston will help promote local restaurants, meet with employees and customers, and he'll highlight the city's culinary scene.