Watch Now
News

Actions

Mega Millions jackpot is $1.58 billion

Virginia Lottery
Justin Fleenor/ WTKR
Virginia Lottery logo.
Virginia Lottery
Posted at 8:45 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 21:02:17-04

VIRGINIA — Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is worth $1.58 billion.

People can purchase Mega Millions tickets at retailers across Virginia, on the Virginia Lottery mobile app and at valottery.com, according to Virginia Lottery news.

Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., according to the Virginia Lottery website. Tickets stop selling at 10:45 p.m. the night of drawings.

Since 1999, 100% of the lottery profits go to support kindergarten through grade 12 public education, according to the Virginia Lottery website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV