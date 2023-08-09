Mega Millions jackpot is $1.58 billion

VIRGINIA — Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is worth $1.58 billion.

People can purchase Mega Millions tickets at retailers across Virginia, on the Virginia Lottery mobile app and at valottery.com, according to Virginia Lottery news.

Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., according to the Virginia Lottery website. Tickets stop selling at 10:45 p.m. the night of drawings.

Since 1999, 100% of the lottery profits go to support kindergarten through grade 12 public education, according to the Virginia Lottery website.