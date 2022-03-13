Member of credit card skimming crew on Eastern Shore sentenced to prison

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A member of a group that engaged in credit card skimming on Virginia's Eastern Shore has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber says 38-year-old Denis Monsibaez Diaz had been convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Court documents said Diaz and other co-conspirators were all identified as Cuban nationals. Authorities said they placed skimming devices on gas pumps in Northampton County.

The devices would record the credit and debit bank card numbers, along with the customers’ personal identification numbers.

Diaz is the seventh defendant sentenced for this conspiracy. Officials say the crew was attributed with losses of more than $5 million over several years.