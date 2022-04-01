Watch
Member of Milligan University track & field team killed while running near Williamsburg; 2 other teammates injured

Posted at 10:31 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 22:31:30-04

LIGHTFOOT, Va. - Milligan University announced that one of the members of the school's cross country/track & field team was killed while running near Williamsburg Thursday night.

In a statement, the university says sophomore Eli Cramer died from his injuries.

His senior teammates, Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy, were also hurt in the incident. Milligan officials says Mortimer is currently undergoing treatment and Baldy was treated and released.

"We covet your prayers during this difficult time, especially for the Cramer family," the university wrote.

Milligan University is a private Christian university in Millgan College, Tennessee. The track & field team has a meet in the area at 9 a.m. Friday.

Earlier Thursday, Virginia State Police also told News 3 they are investigating a crash involving two pedestrians at the intersection of Lightfoot and Williamsburg Pottery Roads that happened at 6:02 p.m. They say the crash resulted in serious injuries.

We sent a crew to that scene, and a security guard told us it was the private property of Williamsburg Pottery.

We've reached out to state police for more details.

