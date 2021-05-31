Memorial Day service to be held in Richmond at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia War Memorial is hosting their annual ceremony to honor the military men and women who lost their lives while serving our nation.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event at 11 a.m., will be open to the general public.

Speakers will be remembering all who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend our country from the Revolutionary War to the Global War on Terrorism. Speakers/honorees include, Governor Ralph Northam (pre-recorded), Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, John Maxwell, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services, Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director, Virginia War Memorial, 380th Army Reserve Band Quintet, Gold Star families and other special guests.

The event will be at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street Richmond, Virginia.

If you cannot attend, you can watch the ceremony in this story at 11 a.m., or on the News 3 Facebook page.