Memorial Day travel is up despite high gas prices, inflation

NORFOLK, Va. – Despite record-high gas prices and rising inflation, many people are hitting the road or taking to the skies this Memorial Day.

AAA estimates 39.2 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend. That includes travel by car, plane, train or cruise ships.

Travel is up 8.3% from 2021 but still below pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

According to AAA, about 88% of the record-number 39.2 million travelers are expected to travel by car over the long weekend, even as gas prices remain high.

For some drivers, gas prices have them staying home.

Air travel is up by 25% compared to last year. AAA expected more than three million to hit the skies this weekend alone.

Related: Flight cancellations pile up on Busy Memorial Day Weekend

