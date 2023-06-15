Watch Now
Memorial service for late religious broadcaster Pat Robertson set for Monday

Pat Robertson-700 Club
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. The Christian Broadcasting Network says Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the "700 Club." Robertson said in a statement that his last time hosting the network's flagship program was Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 16:07:58-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A memorial service on Monday will celebrate the life of the late religious broadcaster Pat Robertson.

The service is set to start at noon at Regent University in Virginia Beach.

Robertson, who turned a tiny Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network, died earlier this month. He was 93 years old.

Pat Robertson

Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson dies aged 93

Leondra Head
8:13 AM, Jun 08, 2023

Robertson was most known for his “700 Club” television show, and in later years, his televised pronouncements of God’s judgment on America for everything from homosexuality to the teaching of evolution.

A live stream of the ceremony will be provided at WTKR.com.

