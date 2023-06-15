Memorial service for late religious broadcaster Pat Robertson set for Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — A memorial service on Monday will celebrate the life of the late religious broadcaster Pat Robertson.

The service is set to start at noon at Regent University in Virginia Beach.

Robertson, who turned a tiny Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network, died earlier this month. He was 93 years old.

Robertson was most known for his “700 Club” television show, and in later years, his televised pronouncements of God’s judgment on America for everything from homosexuality to the teaching of evolution.

A live stream of the ceremony will be provided at WTKR.com.