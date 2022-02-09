Memorial service set for Bridgewater College officers killed in campus shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Hundreds are expected to attend a memorial service for two officers who were fatally shot last week when they responded to reports of a suspicious man on the campus of a private college in Virginia.

Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were killed on Feb. 1 when a gunman opened fire on them after a brief interaction.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a 27-year-old former student at the college, has been charged with murder.

A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he plans to attend the service.

It is being held at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.

Related: Memorial service for slain Bridgewater College officers calls for unity

