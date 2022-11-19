Memorials set for UVA shooting; 5k run dedicated to victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Charlottesville community continues to mourn the loss of three University of Virginia football players who were killed late Sunday after returning from a class field trip.

UVA’s annual 5k, which was already scheduled for Saturday morning, will now be dedicated to remembering D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

The three football players will also be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m.

University officials said doors will open at 2 p.m. and that seating is on a "first-come, first-served basis."

"The event is open to all and will also be live-streamed," officials said.

Overflow seating is also available at Klöckner Stadium (dress appropriately since seating is outside) and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. (Venues open at 2 p.m.)

Additionally, a live broadcast of the ceremony will be shown at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Avenue. (Doors open at 2 p.m.)

The memorials come after the Virginia Attorney General's Office announced a special counsel will be hired to review how the university handled the situation before, during, and after.

A spokesperson for the office said in a statement that a public report will be shared with students, families and the greater UVA community.

"I am wide open on how we make sure this information is conveyed in a more efficient and effective way, recognizing as well that people do have, that there needs to be protection of people's personal information," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said. "But when you've got somebody who's had prior incidents, particularly involving firearms, a university ought to know and I also think the gun shop out know.”

Mike Hollins, the UVA running back who was wounded and in critical condition after the shooting, is now up and walking after undergoing multiple surgeries.

