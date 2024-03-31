Meningitis is spreading again nationally and in Virginia, CDC warns

NORFOLK, Va. — Meningococcal disease is on the rise. The CDC issued a health alert this week to healthcare providers. 143 cases of meningitis have been reported to the CDC this year across the country, which is 62 more cases than in the same time frame last year. One of the states impacted is Virginia.

Those who catch the disease can wind up in the ER with a potentially fatal infection called meningitis. So, what do you need to know about meningitis?

CHKD doctor Douglas Mitchell explained it is an infection of inflammation of the meninges around the brain. He said symptoms include headache, fever, bright light sensitivity, nausea, vomiting and a stiff neck.

And how does it spread?

"For the bacterial causes that can result in meningitis, those require more direct contact. Sharing drinks, sharing straws, kissing, direct contact that you get more in a family setting," explained Dr. Douglas Mitchell, pediatrician.

The CDC attributes the recent spike mainly to a specific strain of bacteria. That's the same kind of meningitis that led to the death of an inmate at the Norfolk City Jail earlier this month.

Since June 2022, the Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 35 confirmed cases in Virginia associated with this outbreak, including 6 deaths.

There are several vaccines to protect from meningitis. There's one given at age 11 required in Virginia schools and there's another given at age 16.