Mental health resource fair, school supply giveaway comes to Chesapeake community

NORFOLK, Va.- A free mental health resource fair and school supply giveaway is coming to the Chesapeake community.

Fountain of Hope Counseling Center is set to host 'Healthier You: Mind, Body, & Soul' event on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 3101 American Legion Road.

Fountain of Hope is a center that specializes in services that they say equip clients with the tools to overcome their toughest mental health challenges.

“The purpose of this event is to show the community how diet, exercise, and mindfulness all impact our mental well-being, and how having a holistic approach can improve our lives,” Tracy Barbee, Founder of Fountain of Hope Counseling Center said.

The Chesapeake Health Department will be on-site providing COVID-19 vaccinations. Local vendors will offer fitness activities, healthy food, giveaways, and school supplies.

For more information about the center's services, click here.